Israeli Warplanes Bomb Third Floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Zionist occupation warplanes bombed the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday morning.

The bombing caused a warehouse of medicines and medical supplies received five days ago from the World Health Organization (WHO) to catch fire.

Medical sources announced, as reported by Wafa, that surgical services were completely suspended at the hospital due to the ongoing aggression.

In addition, the Israeli occupation forces carried out six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of at least 41 Palestinians and the injury of 131 others, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the death toll among Palestinians from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 has increased to 43,204 reported victims, with an additional 101,640 injured. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many victims and bodies trapped under rubble or scattered on the streets of the war-torn enclave.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue despite calls from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging action to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

