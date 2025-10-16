SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli court has extended the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, for an additional six months, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said Thursday.

Abu Safiya, 52, was arrested by the Israeli army from inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2024, during one of the military’s large-scale operations in northern Gaza.

According to the rights group, Abu Safiya appeared before the Bir al-Sabi’ court via video conference, where his detention was extended under Israel’s “unlawful combatant” law, a measure often criticized by rights organizations for enabling indefinite detention without trial.

Al Mezan’s lawyer, who attended the hearing, objected to the decision, arguing that no formal charges or evidence had been presented against Abu Safiya, making the detention both illegal and unjustified.

Also Read: Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

The center condemned the court’s ruling, describing it as a “serious violation of international law and the protections afforded to medical personnel.” It added that the hospital director has been denied basic legal rights, including access to evidence and the opportunity to defend himself.

“This effectively makes him a hostage held arbitrarily by Israel, without any legal basis or fair judicial proceedings, in a flagrant breach of human rights and international humanitarian law,” the organization said.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, devastating the health sector. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect last week.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

TagAl Mezan Center for Human Rights Bir al-Sabi court ceasefire detention Gaza war Human Rights Humanitarian Law Hussam Abu Safiya international law Israel Kamal Adwan Hospital Medical Personnel Palestine unlawful combatant law

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • 7 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • 8 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us