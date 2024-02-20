Israeli Warplanes Attack 29,000 Targets in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army stated on Monday evening that it has struck 29,000 targets in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, Middle East Monitor reports.

According to data from the army regarding air force activities, published by the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, its aircraft attacked over 31,000 targets on all fronts; in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

It added that most of these around 29,000 were in Gaza, and approximately 1,100 were attacked in southern Lebanon.

The data also indicated that around 7,000 attacks were “surgical strikes,” based on the request of ground forces.

Approximately 26,000 attacks were carried out using fighter jets, around 3,800 were using attack helicopters and nearly 3,800 with drones, according to the same source.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties, most of whom are children and women, in addition to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and a noticeable deterioration in infrastructure and properties, according to Palestinian and international data.

This has led to Israel facing charges of violations of the Genocide Convention before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)