Israeli Troops Destroy Three Stories Home, Five Families Abandoned

Silwan, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authority (IOA) destroyed a three-story house in the Silwan district, Jerusalem, displacing five of its residents on Tuesday morning.

Israeli police forces escorting the city crew surrounded the house belonging to the Tahhan family and began removing its furniture before it was destroyed.

“There are five families living in the house 20 years ago,” the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported as quoted by MINA.

In addition, the IOA forced a Palestinian named Ibrahim Sayba’ah to tear down his own house.

This was done to avoid paying too high demolition fees and fines to the Israeli municipal government. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)