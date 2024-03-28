Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Increase Again, Israeli Data: Total 597

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Wednesday acknowledged the death of a sergeant from a line of troops in a battle with Palestinian fighters in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Further details regarding the sergeant’s death or the details of the fighting were not disclosed by the Israeli army.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli death toll since the start of the war in Gaza in October last year rose to 597 officers and soldiers, including 253 since the ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has launched deadly military attacks in the Palestinian territories since October 7, 2023.

Nearly 32,500 Palestinians died or were martyred and 74,900 others were injured due to mass destruction and lack of basic necessities.

Israel’s war, now in its 173rd day, has displaced 85 percent of Gaza’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)