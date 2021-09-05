Israeli Soldiers Arrest A Palestinian 12-Year-Old Student

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation soldiers arrested a 12-year-old Palestinian student today on Sunday while he was on his way to school in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

The village’s mayor, Yaaqob Eweis, said that 12-year-old Husam Moayad Eweis, a seventh grade student, was on his way to school when Israeli soldiers asked him to stop and detained him, Wafa reported.

He added that students in the village are subjected to harassment by the Israeli occupation army almost every day, especially in their way to school and in their way back home. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)