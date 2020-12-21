Israeli Settlers Uproot Olive Trees of Palestinian Farmers

Salfit, MINA – Israeli settlers uprooted a number of olive trees belonging to Palestinian farmers in the village of Hares, near the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

Based on the WAFA’s report on Sunday, a group of Israeli settlers in Revava stormed the land belonging to Amjad Sultan, a Palestinian resident and farmer.

They uprooted an olive tree that Amjad had recently planted on his estate.

This is the second attack carried out by Israeli settlers in the same area in less than a month.

According to Nazeh Fkhaida, Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Damage Documentation Department, the total number of trees that have been felled, burned, or chemically poisoned by Israeli settlers since 2010 has reached 101,988, with a loss value of US$ 47 million.

Meanwhile, ultra-radical Jewish religious leaders such as Neseam Moufel and Shlomo Retsaken have issued decrees obliging settlers to uproot Palestinian olive trees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)