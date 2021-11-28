Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, and Occupation Attacks Citizens

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers attacked, this morning, the village of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, while the occupation forces assaulted the Palestinian civilians during their confrontation with the settlers.

According to local sources that the settlers attacked the village and cut off the road to the people and the activists near the villages of Al-Sawiya and Al-Lubban, south of Nablus, under the protection of the occupation forces.

The occupation forces assaulted the citizens who went out to confront the settlers and protect their students, as well as the press crews in the place, MINA’s Contributor reported.

Sources stated that the occupation soldiers assaulted the families and the solidarity protesters, and fired gas and sound bombs at the youths and students, attempting to obstruct their access to their schools.

The students of the Al-Lubban Schools are constantly harassed by the occupation soldiers, who are almost permanently present in the area.

In the past weeks, the occupation forces obstructed the access of female students to their secondary school, which is located on the main street between the cities of Nablus and Ramallah, and detained dozens of students, the school director and teachers while they were leaving the school.

Since 2016, the Al-Lubban and Al-Sawiya areas have witnessed a significant increase in the attacks of the occupation forces and the settlers, targeting Palestinian citizens of the village as well as the cutting of olive trees, some of which are hundreds of years old.

The periodic report issued by the Hamas media office in the West Bank documented that the occupation committed 2,124 violations during the month of October, most notably the killing of the martyr Amjad Abu Sultan in Bethlehem. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)