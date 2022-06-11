Israeli Settler Group Seizes Christian Property in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah have voiced concern over the Israeli group’s takeover of Greek Orthodox properties in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

“Attempts by settlers to expropriate Christian property in Jerusalem’s Old City must be stopped because they endanger the heritage and traditions of the Christian community,” the European Union’s representative office in the Palestinian territories said in a statement such as MEMO on Saturday (June 11).

Earlier, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate against the takeover of Christian property by the settler organization, Ateret Cohanim.

“Such a decision by an Israeli court poses a threat to the peaceful co-existence of the three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem, as well as the established balance of religions,” the statement added.

The European Union calls for maintaining the “status quo” of the city of Jerusalem by preserving and respecting its character.

For more than 17 years, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has contested the claims of Ateret Cohanim that it has legally purchased church property in the Jaffa Gate area, including the Hotel Imperial and Hotel Petra. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)