Israeli Forces Bomb a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Thursday night bombed the St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church. Pophilius in central Gaza, where a large number of civilians had taken refuge, and eight people killed and dozens of injuries.

Church caretaker Bophilius stated, “More than 400 Palestinians, Muslims and Christians, took refuge in the church,” Watani reported.

Many video clips and photos show the arrival of a large number of seriously injured people to hospitals to receive treatment, and everyone shows fear due to the terrible shock.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation planes bombed St. Pophilius in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza, including causing serious damage to church buildings. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)