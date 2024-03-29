Israeli Force Continue Airstrikes across Gaza, Dozens Palestinian of Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured last night in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources, Wafa reports.

The sources reported that 12 civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Mu’ammar family in southern Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

Additionally, a woman was killed and others were injured as Israeli fighter jets targeted the Saad bin Abi Waqas mosque in Jabalia, north of the enclave.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes also bombed residential buildings near the Al-Wehda Tower in the Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City, and in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood south of the city, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Israeli occupation forces also targeted a group of civilians south of the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, resulting in several injuries.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, concurrently with intense artillery shelling. It was not immediately clear whether the attacks resulted in casualties among the local Palestinian population.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th of last year has resulted in 32,552 martyrs, in addition to 74,980 injured, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, including children.

Thousands of civilians remain missing under the rubble and on the streets, with occupation forces preventing ambulance and rescue teams from reaching them. (T/RE1/P2)

