Israeli Settler Attack Palestinian Villagers Near Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian residents of the villages of Qusra and Asira al-Qibliya, in the occupied West Bank district of Nablus on Saturday fended off an attack by dozens of hardcore Israeli settlers targeting the outskirts of the two villages, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official in charge of monitoring settler attacks in the area, told Wafa that dozens of settlers from the illegal colonial settlement of Yitzhar, illegally built on Palestinian land nearby, attacked the facilities in the outskirts of the two village with a cover from the Israeli occupation army and the Israeli Border Police.

Residents of the two villages gathered in large numbers to confront the attack, and loudspeakers of mosques were reportedly heard calling on villagers to be on alert in the face of the attack.

Israeli occupation army, which provided a cover for the attacking settlers, fired teargas canisters at the protesting Palestinian residents causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation, as the settlers failed to continue their way inside the two villages and rather returned to the illegal settlement.

Attacks by hardcore Israeli settlers against defenseless Palestinian communities have been on the rise since last December, with Israeli occupation army providing protection for them in most of the registered cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)