Israeli Repressive Forces Storm Palestinian Detainees’ Rooms in Hadarim Prisons

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoner Club said today, Tuesday, that the oppressive forces of the Israeli occupation prison administration stormed the rooms of Palestinian detainees in the Israeli Hadarim prison, and carried out extensive searches, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

In a brief statement, the Prisoner Club confirmed that the repressive forces carried out extensive searches that lasted for several hours, and wreaked havoc on the prisoners’ possessions inside the prison.

It is reported that 80 prisoners are languishing in Hadarim Prison, of whom 42 are sentenced to life imprisonment.

About 4760 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli prisons, including 33 women and 260 minors, according to Palestinian data published at the end of October 2022. (LKG/RE1)

