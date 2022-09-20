Israeli Police Release Al-Aqsa Mosque Director

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation police released the Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, after his arrest a few hours.

The occupation forces stormed Al-Kiswani’s home in the city of al-Tur, east of occupied Jerusalem, and confiscated his computer as well as several documents and collectibles. Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

After capturing Al-Kiswani, the occupation took him to one of their centers in the city.

There was no comment from Sheikh Al-Kiswani or the Israeli police on the reason for the arrest.

Earlier this week, the Israel Broadcasting Company reported, Israeli authorities had taken the decision to arrest Palestinians and expel them from Al-Aqsa Mosque, in preparation for the Israeli holiday.

Authorities are also preparing for the Jewish New Year holiday, Yom Kippur, which will last for three weeks.

Right-wing Israeli groups have called for an intensification of attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the Jewish holiday.

On the other hand, Palestinian activists called for youths to visit and guard the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)