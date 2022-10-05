Israeli Police Detain Six Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police today, Wednesday detained six Palestinians from Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to WAFA correspondent, Wafa reported.

She said that two, including a girl, were detained at gates leading to the walled Mosque compound, and the other four, including a Palestinian citizen of Israel, were detained from the mosque courtyards.

Police have tightened restrictions on Palestinians wishing to enter the holy site, with some having their identification taken away from them and others forcibly ejected from the area, amid settler incursions into the site.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the mosque ahead of the Yom Kippur Jewish holiday, provocatively walking around the Muslim site and at times performing religious rituals. (T/RE1)

