Israeli Police Attack Worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation Police on Sunday night attacked hundreds of Palestinian worshipers as they were leaving the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound via Damascus Gate in the occupied capital Jerusalem, injured nine of them and detained one, according to witnesses.

Israeli police officers were seen firing stun grenades and teargas canisters at the worshipers and chasing them in the Damascus Gate area, while also physically assaulting some of them during the attack. Nine worshipers reportedly sustained light injuries, Wafa reported.

The Israeli police has been banning any gatherings at the Damascus Gate area since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan five days ago, while at the same time allowing gatherings for Israeli settlers in other areas of the holy city.

The Damascus Gate area, which leads to the Old City of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has been a scene of frequent clashes with the Israeli police since the beginning of Ramadan, due to the multiple restrictions enforced on the entry of Palestinian worshipers to the Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities. (T/RE1)

