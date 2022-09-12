Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Detainee after 20 Years in Prison

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation released on Sunday, the Palestinian detainee Muhammad Abdel Halim Shuaib, 40, from Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The occupation released the prisoner Shuaib from the Israeli Megiddo prison, after the end of his 20-year sentence inside Israeli jails, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The total number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons until the end of July of this year reached 4550, including 27 women, 175 children, and about 670 administrative detainees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)