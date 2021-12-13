Israeli Occupation Releases Head of Islamic Movement in Palestine, Shaikh Raed Salah

Gaza, MINA – According to local sources, Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic movement in the occupied territories in 1948, will be released today, Monday, December 13, 2021, after serving his sentence in what is known as the ” Persistence file.”

Khaled Zabarka, Sheikh Raed Salah’s lawyer, said that they had been informed that he would be released within the coming hours from Megiddo Prison in the north of occupied Palestine, without determining a specific hour, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Zabarqa added that preparations are underway to receive Sheikh Salah at the entrance to Umm al-Fahm city, and the events will take place in the coming days, according to the invitation of the follow-up committee.

He stated that a press conference will be held in Umm al-Fahm, during which local and national leaders will speak, following the release of Sheikh Raed Salah.

In 2017, the occupation began with the trial of Sheikh Raed Salah over the “the Palestinian Constants” file, as it arrested him in August 2017 and charged him with a 12-item indictment that included “incitement to violence and terrorism in his speeches and statements.”

Sheikh Raed Salah spent 11 months in prison until the Israeli occupation court transferred him to house arrest.

In addition, the occupation authorities re-arrested Sheikh Raed Salah on the same file in August 2020, when the Israeli court sentenced him to 28 months in prison, 11 of which he previously served.

Since the beginning of his sentence last August, Sheikh Salah has been subjected to solitary confinement, as the occupation court extended his isolation in August 2021 until the end of his sentence.

Sheikh Raed Salah suffered from harsh detention conditions, as the occupation forces practiced psychological torture against him, in addition to transferring him to several prisons in different regions, which increased the physical and psychological torture on him.

It is noteworthy that Sheikh Salah was subjected to a number of arrests and two assassination attempts.

In 2002, he was shot in the head by the occupation forces, and in 2010 he was subjected to a second assassination attempt when the occupation army attacked the Freedom Flotilla, he was in, heading to Gaza in May 2010.

Sheikh Salah was elected in 1996 as head of the Islamic Movement, and he assumed the presidency of the Al-Aqsa Foundation for the Reconstruction of Islamic Sanctuaries until 2002, and also became the head of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation in Palestine. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)