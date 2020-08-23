Rights Groups Denounce Israel’s Imprisonment of Sheikh Raed Salah

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – The International Federation of Jurists denounced Israel’s detention of Palestinian activist Raed Salah and called on the international community and non-governmental organizations to defend the Palestinian people’s rights.

The Istanbul-based rights organization added in a statement that Israel commits “terrorist acts” by “killing of innocent civilians using heavy arms, warplanes, and missiles,” Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday (August 22).

“Israel treats the Palestinian people as prisoners and deprives them from their right to live freely in their homeland,” it said.

While many Palestinians are forced to live in refugee camps, and others are facing Israeli imprisonment in their homeland, it added.

Last Sunday, Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic movement in Israel, started serving his prison sentence of 28 months.

In July an Israeli court in Haifa rejected Salah’s appeal against his prison sentence, which he was handed down in November 2019 over charges that included “inciting terror” and “supporting an outlawed organization”. (T/RS2/RE1)

