Israeli Occupation Prepares to Protect Israeli Flags March in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation police began preparations to provide protection for Israeli right-wingers who are expected to participate this evening in the Israeli Flags March in East Jerusalem, on Thursday, while Palestinians called for a “Day of Rage” in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, about 2000 policemen will be deployed in the throughout the paths that the extremist Israeli participants in the march will take.

The march, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. local time (15:30 GMT), is an immediate challenge to the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who took office on Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

The Minister of Internal Security in the new government approved the march that will go to the Bab al-Amoud area, which will be closed to Palestinians.

On the other hand, Palestinian factions called for the Ribat in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a general rage in all Palestinian areas.

Palestinian factions, called for a “Day of Rage” in Gaza and the West Bank. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has warned of renewed escalation if the march goes ahead. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)