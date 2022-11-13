Select Language

Latest
-388 min. agoThe Best Human in the World, Google Names the Prophet Muhammad
-371 min. agoIndonesian Ulema to Launch Digital Mujahid Islamic Boarding School
-334 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinians in West Bank
-286 min. agoIndonesia Accepts Chair of ASEAN 2023 from Cambodia
1 hours agoIndonesia Vote Yes of UN Resolution on Israeli Occupation of Palestine
Slideshow

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces launched on Sunday a campaign of raids and arrests against Palestinian citizens in separate areas of the West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces stormed several Palestinian villages, towns, and cities in the West Bank, raided and searched many homes, and terrorized their residents.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces detained a Palestinian boy, Mohammad Hamamra, and two young men, Ahmed Zaghloul and Ezzedine Zaghloul, all from the town of Husan.

In Hebron, the two young men, Kanaan Al-Tal and Asif Sweilham from the town of Al-Zahiriya were detained.

The Israeli occupation practices on daily basis campaigns of arrests and raids against Palestinians in all Palestinian cities and villages without warning or any reason claiming to do so except to intimidate and discourage them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news