Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinians in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained Saturday defenseless Palestinian youths from inside their homes in the city of Nablus without prior warning, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources said that more than 10 Israeli military vehicles stormed the town of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, and raided the home of the family of the Palestinian young man, Muhammad Abdel Raouf, and detained him.

The occupation forces also detain the young man, Mohammad Suhail Zamel, from the same town, after the occupation forces stormed the house and blew up its doors, and searched it.

In a related context, the occupation forces stormed the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and arrested the young man, Fares Maalla, from his home.

The Israeli occupation forces carry out arrest and raid campaigns on a daily basis against Palestinians in all Palestinian cities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)