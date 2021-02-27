Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinian Children

Ramallah, MINA – Two Palestinian children were wounded by Israeli occupation forces’ fire in Ramallah and Qalqilya on Friday, Wafa reported.

The child, Ahmed Abdel-Razzaq Fellna (16 years), was wounded by live bullets, after being targeted by the occupation forces in the “Khirbet” area in the village of Safa, west of Ramallah.

In addition, a 10-year-old child was wounded by a “sponge” bullet in the chest, and dozens of people suffocated during the suppression of the weekly march in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

Meanwhile, a number of civilians were suffocated after the Israeli occupation army suppressed a march condemning the establishment of a new settlement outpost in the “Al-Shorfa” mountain area in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah.

Dozens of citizens were suffocated, as a result of the suppression of the Israeli occupation army, a march that was launched in the city of Hebron, to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Al-Haram al-Ibrahimi massacre, and to denounce the actions and attacks of the occupation on the Temple Mount.

Moreover, The occupation forces arrested the young man, Murad Ali Sharaya, after they shot him at him near the village of Rogeeb, east of Nablus.

From the town of Ya`bad, southwest of Jenin, the Israeli occupation forces arrested two boys, Yazan Saeed Hamarsha, and Muhammad Yasser Hamdouni, the son of the captive martyr Yasser Hamdouni, near the “Mapo Dotan” military checkpoint, and they seized the motorcycle they were riding.

In the evening, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the 20-year-old youth, Yusef Ali Salah, from Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the other hand, a force of the occupation army stormed the house of citizen Anan Al-Jabari in Al-Jalada neighborhood in Hebron city, and handed him a report to meet with its intelligence services. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)