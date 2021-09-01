Israeli Occupation Finally Lifts Restrictions Imposed on Gaza Since Last Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation announced in a statement on Wednesday, the lifting of restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip since the end of Israeli aggression on Gaza on May 10.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli occupation army, the occupation decided after an assessment of the security situation to left the restrictions imposed on Gaza for 3 months, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The statement explained that the occupation decided to expand the fishing area in the Gaza Strip from 12 to 15 nautical miles and to completely reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, and increase the share of fresh water for Gaza with an amount of 5 million cubic meters.

It’s worthy to mention that Kerem Shalom crossing is the only crossing for the movement of goods between the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement mentioned that the occupation allowed 5000 Palestinian merchants to pass through the Erez Crossing (Beit Hanoun), bringing the total to 7,000. It provided that permits are issued only to vaccinated merchants.

The Israeli occupation said that these facilities will start on Wednesday and they are conditional to the maintaining of long-term security stability.

Since the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza on May 10, the Israeli occupation has greatly imposed restrictions on Gaza, where the prevented the entry of goods into Gaza. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)