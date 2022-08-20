Israeli Occupation Court Freezes Administrative Detention Against Prisoner Khalil Awawda

Jerusalem, MINA – On Friday evening, the Supreme Court of Occupation Suspended the administrative detention decision against Khalil Awawda, who has been on hunger strike for nearly 6 months, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Mohaja Al-Quds Foundation stated that the Israeli Supreme Court issued an urgent decision to freeze the administrative detention of the huger-striking prisoner, Awawda.

The prisoner Awawda’s lawyer said, “Khalil Awawda’s hunger strike will not be suspended because he is asking for his release and not to freeze his detention.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Club stated that the Supreme Court of the occupation froze the administrative detention of detainee Awawda, indicating that the decision to freeze does not mean the end of his administrative detention.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission stated, “The decision to freeze the administrative detention of prisoner Khalil Awawda is nonsense and ridiculous, and we should not pay attention to it in the media and the public, and more pressure is required on the occupation.” (LKG/RE1)

