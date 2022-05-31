Israeli Occupation Arrests Eight Citizens in West Bank and Jerusalem

West Bank, MINA – Today, Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests against Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank towns and Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to local sources, the arrest campaign came during the raids of the occupation forces on several towns in the West Bank and affected freed prisoners.

They indicated that the detainees are Muhammad Hafez Dridi, east of Tulkarm, Mustafa Bani Odeh, from south Tubas, and Yahya Maqbool from Nablus.

It also arrested the citizen Ahmed Mutair from the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, which led to the outbreak of violent confrontations between the Palestinians and the occupation in the camp.

The arrest campaign included the liberated prisoner Naseem al-Barghouti and the citizen Alaa Sarhan from Ramallah, the wounded Abd al-Rahman Yousef al-Darawish, and Hani Zayed al-Hawarin from Hebron.

In Jenin, confrontations erupted between Palestinian youths and the occupation forces as they passed the Al-Shuhada cross in the south of the city, and resistance fighters opened fire at the occupation forces during the storming of Al-Jabriyat neighborhood. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)