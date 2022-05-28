Israeli Occupation Arrests 5 Palestinian Citizens in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The occupation forces Friday arrested a number of Palestinian citizens during raids in the occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to Hebrew media, the occupation army, in conjunction with the Israeli Shin Bet, announced the arrest of 5 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank during the night and early morning hours, and they were taken to interrogation centers.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested the two young men, Mujahid Wajdi Al-Barghouti and Yahya Muhammad Al-Barghouti, after storming Kober village northwest of Ramallah this morning.

It is worth noting that the occupation forces carry out daily raids and arrest campaigns against Palestinians in separate areas of the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)