Israeli Occupation Army Orders Evacuation of Another Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Friday threatened the management of Al-Awda Hospital, its medical staff and patients to leave the hospital immediately, “otherwise the hospital will be attacked with everyone inside.” Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army has attacked Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital, rendering them inoperable, while Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza is still struggling to provide services.

According to a statement from the management of Al-Awda Hospital, the Israeli army ordered the medical staff and patients to leave the hospital immediately.

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Center said Israeli forces stormed the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, threatened its staff and patients, and ordered its immediate evacuation.

The doctor in charge of the hospital said the facility had exhausted all medical supplies, and called for urgent international action to save the lives of wounded civilians.

Last Friday, Israeli forces also stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it on fire, shut it down, and detained more than 350 people inside, including its director Hussam Abu Safiya.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has targeted Gaza’s health sector, bombing and besieging hospitals, issuing evacuation orders, and preventing the entry of medical supplies, especially in northern Gaza, which was again stormed on October 5.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war on the enclave that has killed more than 45,650 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

