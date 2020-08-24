Israeli Navy Attack Fishermen Near Gaza Harbor

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation navy on Sunday attacked Palestinian fishermen and their boats from a distance of less than a nautical mile off the west coast of the Gaza port.

The coordinator of the fishing union in Gaza Zakariya Bakr said that Israeli warships increased their recent aggression against fishing vessels and launched attacks on them in less than a nautical mile, Palinfo reported.

“Normally the Israeli Occupation Forces attack within three nautical miles, but now Israel continues to tighten its siege on the Gaza sea until they attack within less than a nautical mile,” Bakr said.

Bakr also said Israel’s closure of the Gaza sea, which continues for seven consecutive days, deprives Gaza of fishermen of their daily livelihoods and increases the suffering of their families.

“Before the current tensions in Gaza, the Israeli Navy also attacked and harassed fishermen on an almost daily basis, for no reason,” he explained.

Under the 1993 Oslo accords, Palestinian fishermen were allowed to fish up to 20 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.

However, since then Israel has steadily reduced its fishing area to a limit of between six and three nautical miles. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)