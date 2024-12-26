Israeli Military Operation Killed Six Captives in Gaza: Investigation

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli military investigation has confirmed that its military operation in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in late August led to the deaths of six Israeli prisoners, Palestine Chronicle reported.

A summary of the investigation, released on Tuesday, said that “the military ground activity in the area, although gradual and careful, had an indirect influence” on the Palestinian fighters’ decision to kill the prisoners.

Chief of the Army General Staff, Herzi Halevi, concluded the investigation and handed it over to the families of the prisoners.

It said that “on August 15, 2024, forces from the 162nd Division launched an operation to defeat Hamas’ al-Tel Sultan Battalion, after about three months of operational activity in Rafah.”

Occupation forces “engaged in intense fighting” with Hamas fighters inside the Tal al-Sultan area, “where they discovered a central underground tunnel system.”

The army then “integrated special forces, various intelligence units, precision underground operational capabilities, and the use of specialized equipment and technology, including for potential hostage locations in the area.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)