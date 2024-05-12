Israeli Military Issues more Evacuation Orders in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military issued on Saturday more evacuation orders for various areas in the Gaza Strip, where it has waged a war since last October, Anadolu Agency reports.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee in a statement issued “a call to all residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Tal Al-Zaatar, Beit Lahia Project, Jabalia Camp, Ezbet Mlin, Al-Rawda, Al-Nuzha, Al-Jarn, Al-Nahda, and Al-Zuhour” in the northern Gaza Strip demanding that they “go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City.”

The army also demanded the evacuation of some neighborhoods in eastern Rafah, a southern Gaza city where it has expanded operations.

It called “on some neighborhoods in eastern Rafah … specifically in the Rafah and Shaboura camps, and the neighborhoods of Al-Adari, Al-Jeneina, and Khirbat Al-Adas in blocks 6-9, 17, 25-27, 31” to “head to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.”

The military had earlier ordered 100,000 displaced Palestinian residents in Rafah to evacuate to Al-Mawasi ahead of launching an invasion.

Several countries had warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses at least 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation since October 7, 2023. Nearly 34,950 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed, and nearly 78,600 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

