Israeli Illegal Settlers Hold Provocative March North of Ramallah

Photo: WAFA

Ramallah, MINA – This morning, dozens of Israeli colonists participated in a provocative march near the Rawabi roundabout north of the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, WAFA reported.

The sources reported that the colonists, who descended from the Atarot settlement which is illegally built on Palestinian lands, marched from the Rawabi roundabout towards the Halamish settlement while waving Israeli flags, raising concerns about potential attacks on Palestinian citizens and their vehicles.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces set up a military checkpoint near the Rawabi roundabout, preventing the entry and exit of Palestinian vehicles to secure the colonists’ march. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

