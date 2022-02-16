Israeli Forces Re-storm Sheikh Jarrah and Attack Palestinian

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday evening stormed the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem, and destroyed the office of the Jerusalemite activist, Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, in the western side of the neighborhood, and assaulted the residents and solidarity activists in the neighborhood.

Wafa reported the people and solidarity activists performed the Maghrib prayer near the home of the Salem family in the neighborhood. Immediately after the prayer was finished, the occupation forces attacked them and forced them out of the place, while allowing MK Itamar Ben Gvir to stay with a number of settlers.

Wafa correspondent in Jerusalem reported that the occupation forces closed the entrances to the neighborhood and prevented exit or entry to. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)