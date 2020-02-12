Israeli Forces Kidnap Three Underage Palestinian Children

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces kidnapped three underage boys from East Jerusalem Silwan and Al-Tor on Tuesday night.

According to a report by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Association (PPS), the three children were 16 years old and at the same time the Occupation Forces also arrested 16 Palestinians in the same place.

PPS also said as reported by Palestinepost24, troops abducted three brothers from the city of Al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

“In the city of Beitunia, Ramallah, Israeli occupation special unit abducted three brothers from the Rashid family before releasing two,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, the occupying military stormed the Azza refugee camp where soldiers abducted a Palestinian man.

In the northern West Bank, local sources said occupying forces stormed the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, and kidnapped a former Palestinian prisoner.

A similar attack was carried out in the Qalqilya district where occupation troops kidnapped two Palestinians, including a former prisoner who spent five years in Israeli jails.

Two teenagers were also kidnapped from the city of Jenin and another teenager from the Tulkarm refugee camp.

According to the PPS, Israeli occupation forces abducted 496 Palestinians during January 2020, including 67 men and 16 women. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)