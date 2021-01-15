Select Language

Latest
-49 min. agoDeath Toll of Majene Earthquake Increase to 34
4 min. agoMajene Earthquake Update: 8 Died and 637 Injuried
49 min. agoIsraeli Forces Detain 41 Palestinians in the West Bank
11 hours ago3 Died, 2,000 Fled on West Sulawesi's Earthquake
11 hours agoM6,2 Earthquake Shook Majene Region, West Sulawesi
Slideshow

Israeli Forces Detain 41 Palestinians in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli forces on Thursday detained 41 Palestinians from various areas in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) organization said the arrests took place in the villages of al-Mughayyir and Kafr Malik in Ramallah as well as in areas in occupied East Jerusalem. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The statement said arrests reached the largest number in a day since the start of the year, considering the arrests as “an increase in crime ad connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

They added that the increase in the number of coronavirus infections among Palestinian prisoners “is putting their lives in high danger.”

On Thursday, the PPS said the number of infections among Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails had jumped to 199 after seven new infections were discovered at Rimon prison.

Some 4,400 Palestinian political prisoners are languishing in Israeli prisons including 39 women and 155 children, while 350 of them are under administrative detention. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news