Israeli Forces Demolishes Palestinian Citizen’s Tent Shelter

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces demolished on Thursday evening for the second time, the tent of the Alyan family in the town of Issawiya, north of occupied Jerusalem, whose residential building was demolished about two weeks ago.

The occupation forces stormed the family’s tent and surrounded it, then proceeded to demolish it after demolishing 3 tents for the family, which were installed on their land near the building, Wafa reported.

Moreover, the occupation threatens to demolish seven homes east of Yatta, south of Hebron

The Coordinator of the Popular and National Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlement, Ratib Jabour, stated that the occupation forces notified seven citizens of demolishing their homes in the Ma’in area, east of Yatta.

They are Omar Jibril Hamamda and his house is an area of ​​130 square meters, and Ali Ismail Hamamda, whose house is 140 square meters, etc.

He pointed out that the occupation forces targeted citizens’ homes in the Ma’in area and demolished dozens during the past year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)