Israel Again Destroys Palestinian Settlements in the Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – Israeli occupation forces destroyed settlement facilities on the Al-Buqai’a plain in the northern Jordan Valley on Tuesday.

The official in charge of the Jordan Valley, Moataz Bisharat, said the Israeli occupation forces destroyed a residence belonging to Rami Bani Odeh, reported Safa quoted by MINA.

The Al-Buqi’a Plain in the northern Jordan Valley is considered one of the most fertile agricultural lands in the West Bank, which made Israel the focus and ambition of establishing settlements.

The 100,000-hectare Al-Baqi’a Valley stretches from the eastern part of Tubas Province, where the city of Tamoun extends to the Jordan-Palestine border and there are many residential communities working in sheep grazing and agriculture.

Previously, Israeli occupation forces also destroyed Palestinian community settlements in the Jordan Valley, north of the occupied West Bank. The destruction displaced 85 of its residents, including 35 children.

The demolition of Palestinian facilities by Israel is the biggest in 10 years, according to settlement officials in the northern Jordan Valley, Moataz Bisharat, as quoted by Ma’an News on Wednesday.

The Israeli occupation forces also displaced the Homs al-Buqi’a (East Tubas) community, and displaced its citizens.

The report said 75 facilities between houses and food barns were destroyed and the conditions was very tragic, as 85 people now live in open spaces, including 35 children. ”

Bisharat explained the Palestinian community has existed there for more than 40 years and lives by raising livestock.

The occupation authorities have claimed the location as a military zone within area “C”, which is subject to full Israeli control under the Oslo II agreement between the Palestinian Liberation Organization and Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)