Israeli Forces Bomb Several Sites in Southern Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – Israeli occupation army bombed several border areas in southern Lebanon on Friday afternoon, Quds Press reported.

The National News Agency (official) stated, “The Israeli enemy army bombed with 155-caliber artillery shells the Kafr Shuba and Al-Habariya hills in Al-Arqoub.”

“The enemy army also targeted the area of ​​Rabaa al-Tibn, Bastra and al-Sedana with incendiary missiles, which led to fires in the area.”

For its part, the Israeli occupation army stated, in a brief statement, that it had begun bombing sites in Lebanon, without additional details.

Earlier today, the Lebanese “Hezbollah” announced its responsibility for launching dozens of rockets towards open areas in the vicinity of Israeli occupation sites in the occupied Shebaa farms in southern Lebanon.

“Open lands in the vicinity of the Israeli occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms were bombarded with dozens of 122mm rockets,” he said in a statement.

And the occupation army announced in a statement that more than 10 rockets were fired, on Friday, from Lebanon, at the northern regions. (T/RE1)

