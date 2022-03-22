Israeli Forces Arrests Female Palestinian Journalist Bushra Al-Taweel

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, journalist Bushra Al-Taweel, from the city of Al-Bireh on Monday evening.

The Prisoners Information Office reported that the occupation forces arrested the journalist, Bushra, at the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Bushra, who is the daughter of the captive Hamas leader Sheikh Jamal Al-Taweel, was arrested more than once by the occupation authorities.

And her first arrest was in 2011 when she had not completed 18 years and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, of which she spent 5 months before being released at the end of the same year in the prisoner exchange deal “Wafa Al-Ahrar”.

The Israeli occupation re-arrested her again after the Hebron operation in mid-2014, and restored her previous ruling, as she spent the rest of her sentence of 11 months before her release in May 2015.

The occupation re-arrested her for the third time in a row in November of 2017, after storming her family’s home and transferring her to administrative detention, where she spent 8 months.

In December of the year 2019, she was re-arrested a fourth time after her father’s house was stormed, and a few days later the Israeli Ofer Court issued an administrative detention order against her for 4 months, and she was released in late July 2020, and she was re-arrested for the fifth time in November of the same year.

The occupation authorities released her for the last time on October 5 last year at Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin, after spending 11 months in its prisons.

Bushra has been working since 2014 to cover prisoners’ issues, and she is the only daughter of the family. (LKG/RE1)

