Israeli Forces Arrest Three Palestinian Young Men in West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – The occupation forces on Friday arrested three Palestinian young men from the cities of Jenin and Qalqilya in the West Bank.

Local sources said that the occupation forces, which stormed the town of Kafr Qaddoum in Qalqilya, arrested the two young men, Qusai Adnan Juma’a and Musa Abdel Latif Qaddoumi, after storming their homes, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

They added that the occupation soldiers beat the young man, Qaddoumi, during his arrest.

In addition, confrontations erupted in Kafr Qaddoum, where the Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian homes.

In Jenin, the occupation forces stormed the town of Jabaa, south of the city, which had witnessed yesterday morning shooting targeting the occupation forces.

The Israeli forces arrested the young Amir Mahmoud Nazzal from the town of Qabatiya, while he was passing through a checkpoint near the town of Jaba.

In Jenin, too, local sources reported that Palestinian resistance fighters fired at the occupation forces as they passed the Anza junction, south of the city.

Recently, shootings targeting the occupation forces escalated, especially in the northern West Bank cities, in response to the occupation’s crimes and its continuous violations against Palestinian citizens. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)