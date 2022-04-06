Israeli Forces Again Attack Civilians in Bab Al-Amud, Occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces again attacked Palestinian civilians on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Bab Al-Amud in occupied Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, the occupation forces beat and pushed the civilians, before chasing the youths into the Wadi Al-Joz area and firing rubber-coated metal bullets at them, but no injuries were reported.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested two youths, whose identities are not yet known, from Jalan Nablus in the vicinity of Bab Al-Amud.

In the Bab al-Amoud area, which is the main gate into the Old City of Jerusalem, the route to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, since the beginning of Ramadan there have been confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths.

The clashes ensued after the occupation forces chased the worshipers as they left the Aqsa Mosque, after performing the Isha and Tarawih prayers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)