Israeli Court Rejects Lawyers Visit To Rearrested Palestinian Prisoners

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli court rejected a petition to allow lawyers visit to four Palestinian prisoners who were rearrested by Israel after their escape from prison last week, according to the Commission of Prisoners and Former Detainees Affairs.a

The lawyers have petitioned the Israeli District Court in Nazareth to allow visiting the four prisoners, Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud Arda, Mohammad Arda and Yacoub Qadri to follow up on their conditions and their place of detention. It was quoted from Wafa, on Tuesday, September 14.

Two prisoners which escaped, Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Infeiat, are still being sought.

Six Palestinian prisoners, most of whom were sentenced to life in prison, early Monday were found to have managed to escape Gilboa prison in northern Israel after digging a tunnel.

Prisoners spent months or maybe years digging tunnels so they could escape at night. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)