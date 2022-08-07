Israeli Commits A New Massacre Against Palestinian Kids in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – This evening, Israeli occupation warplanes committed a new massacre against children in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported the martyrdom of 7 Palestinian civilians, including children, and the injury of 15 others, in Israeli bombing near Imad Aqel Mosque, in Jabalia camp.

According to the local sources, the martyrs are Hazem Salem, 9, Ahmed al-Nayrab, 11, Mu’min al-Nayrab, 5, Khalil Hamada, 19, Muhammad al-Faram, 17, Nafez al-Khatib, 50, and Mohammad Zaqout, 20.

Since Friday afternoon, the occupation has continued its aggression against Gaza, which has resulted in the murder of more than 20 martyrs, and the injury of about 200 civilians. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)