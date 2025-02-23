SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Captive Kisses Hamas Fighters’ Foreheads Upon Release

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – A video circulating on social media on Saturday shows an Israeli hostage, Omer Shem Tov, kissing the foreheads of two Hamas members during his release.

The moment occurred when Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nuseirat Camp, Central Gaza. In the footage, Shem Tov is seen waving to the audience before kissing the foreheads of two Hamas fighters standing beside him.

The gesture has sparked various reactions on social media, with different interpretations of its significance.

According to The Times of Israel, Omer’s father, Malki Shem Tov, described his son as looking thinner but still in good spirits.

“Omer is a cheerful, optimistic person with the most positive outlook in the world. We didn’t even know what he would look like. He just appeared and surprised us all with his smile and wave,” he said.

Omer’s brother stated similar sentiments. “That’s Omer,” he said. “He’s always been that kind of person… He gets along with everyone, even Hamas. They loved him.”

In addition to Shem Tov, Hamas also released two other hostages, Ilya Cohen and Omer Finkert.[]

