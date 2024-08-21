Israeli Bombing on Various Areas Gaza Kills Dozens of Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured at dawn on due to the continuous Israeli occupation bombing of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that the bodies of four people were recovered due to the continuous occupation bombing northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Dozens were also injured due to the occupation forces firing at the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city.

The occupation warplanes launched an airstrike targeting land in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area in Khan Yunis city, and the artillery and missile shelling continues towards the homes of citizens in the town of Al-Qarara north of Khan Yunis city.

Meanwhile, one civilian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Al-Khatib family in the Tal Al-Zaatar area in Jabalia camp north of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery fired shells at the neighborhoods of Al-Zeitoun, Al-Sabra, and Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City, coinciding with the Israeli military vehicles firing live ammunition at the neighborhoods.

An Israeli warplane targeted the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Dozens of citizens were injured when the occupation bombed the house of the Al-Salhi family in the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while the warplanes targeted the vicinity of the Al-Qastal Towers area, east of Deir Al-Balah city. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)