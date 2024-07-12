Israeli Army Instruct All Remaining Residents to Leave Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army instructed all remaining residents of Gaza City to flee south towards Deir al-Balah.

As reported by Palestine Chronicle, the call on Wednesday came as the Israeli military intensified attacks throughout the besieged Palestinian enclave, including a raid on a UN refugee agency compound that it claimed was being used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters.

The Israeli army has issued several evacuation warnings in Gaza City in the past few days, as Israeli troops carried out operations in its western, southern, and eastern neighborhoods, according to the Times of Israel.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the northern part of the enclave despite repeated Israeli efforts, since the start of the war, to empty northern Gaza from its inhabitants.

Israeli planes have dropped leaflets, urging “everyone in Gaza City” to leave because the area “will be a dangerous combat zone.”

The flyers outlined two “safe routes” for evacuation and instructions to head south. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)