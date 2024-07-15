Israeli Army Does Not Have Intelligence Confirming Hamas Commander’s Death

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army does not have intelligence confirming the death of the commander of Hamas’ armed wing in the southern Gaza Strip, Israel’s Army Radio said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 90 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in a strike that targeted the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Mohamed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and his deputy.

“Until now, no new intelligence information has been received to confirm Deif’s assassination,” the radio said, citing Israeli security sources.

“We are still waiting for more information to clarify the attack’s results,” it added.

Israel continue brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. Nearly 38,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,900 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)