Select Language

Latest
-410 min. agoIndonesian Former VP, Kalla Meet Ismail Haniyeh in Doha
-291 min. agoIsrael Carry out New Massacre at UNRWA School in Nuseirat
-144 min. agoNahdlatul Ulama Regrets Several Its Young Figures Meet President of Israel
-143 min. agoIsraeli Army Does Not Have Intelligence Confirming Hamas Commander's Death
6 hours agoPresident Jokowi Expresses Sympathy for Donald Trump
Slideshow

Israeli Army Does Not Have Intelligence Confirming Hamas Commander’s Death

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army does not have intelligence confirming the death of the commander of Hamas’ armed wing in the southern Gaza Strip, Israel’s Army Radio said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 90 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in a strike that targeted the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Mohamed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and his deputy.

“Until now, no new intelligence information has been received to confirm Deif’s assassination,” the radio said, citing Israeli security sources.

“We are still waiting for more information to clarify the attack’s results,” it added.

Israel continue brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. Nearly 38,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,900 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news