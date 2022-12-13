Israeli Army Detains Palestinian Citizens in West Bank

Select Language

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces launched at dawn on Tuesday a massive campaign of arrests against Palestinian citizens in the West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation forces carried out a massive campaign of raids on citizens’ homes, subjecting their residents to field investigation.

In Hebron, they detained the student, Baraa Ghazal, and the young man, Muhammad al-Jabari.

In Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, 3 brothers, Zaki, Musa, Younis Yousef Diriyeh, and Imad Taqatqa, were detained.

The occupation forces also detained the ex-detainee, Tahsin Abed, from Kafrdan, west of Jenin, Mohammad al-Obaidi from Silat al-Harithiya, Qutaiba Rifai from Rummana, Ahmed Abu Salama from Faqqu’a, and Ammar Mohammad Bani Odeh from Tammun, near Tubas.

In Kafr Nima, west of Ramallah, Muhammad Zaidan and Ahmed Abu Adi was detained.

The Israeli forces detained the boy, Abd al-Rahman Ezzat, from Jericho and Adham Rafiq Shawahneh from Kafr Thuluth near Qalqilya. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

