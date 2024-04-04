Israeli Army Committee 2,922 Massacres in Gaza since October 7

Gaza, MINA -The Government Media Office in Gaza said that the Israeli army “has committed 2,922 massacres in the Gaza Strip since October 27, 2023.”

More than 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army’s attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past six months, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 14,500 children and 9,560 women were killed, 7,000 people were under the rubble or missing and 75,577 people were injured.

It said that 73 per cent of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza were women and children, adding that 17,000 children in Gaza live without one or both of their parents.

Reminding the starvation in Gaza, the media office said that 30 children lost their lives due to malnutrition and dehydration.

It added that 484 health care workers, 140 journalists and 65 civil defense personnel have also been killed.

The number of injured people who are in serious conditions and need to be treated abroad is 11,000 and 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of death due to inadequate health care.

Israeli forces detained 310 health care workers and 12 journalists, and 2 million people were displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Some 70,000 houses were completely destroyed in Gaza, and 290,000 houses were damaged and became uninhabitable.

The Israeli army damaged 297 mosques in Gaza, 229 of which were completely destroyed, and targeted three churches, causing destruction.

It also targeted 159 health institutions in Gaza, put 53 health centers and 32 hospitals out of service, and made 126 ambulances unusable.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. (T/RE1/P2)

