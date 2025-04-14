SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Chief Warns of Troop Shortages Amid Gaza War

Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has raised alarm over a critical shortage of troops, warning that military efforts alone cannot secure Israel’s national goals in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet, Zamir emphasized the need for a diplomatic strategy to complement military actions, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The warning comes as growing numbers of Israeli reserve soldiers and veterans are calling for an end to the war. Many have signed petitions demanding a prisoner swap to secure the return of Israeli captives, a move that has triggered threats of dismissal from Netanyahu toward active-duty petitioners.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Zamir’s comments reflect a widening rift between the military’s operational capabilities and the government’s political goals.

Also Read: Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

The Israeli army is reportedly struggling with declining troop numbers, exacerbated by the continued exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from service and widespread battle fatigue after 18 months of warfare. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Captives Will Not Return Through Escalation or Military Pressure: Hamas

News Channel

About Us